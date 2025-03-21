Summary Google Messages is testing a WhatsApp-like media forwarding shortcut.

The button will make forwarding shared media to another conversation easier.

Google is also testing several other WhatsApp-inspired changes for Messages.

Google has been making steady improvements to Messages in a bid to deliver a better texting experience. However, compared to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram, Google still has much to catch up to. Meta's messaging apps provide a better messaging experience, making it easy to create large groups, easily share media across multiple conversations, and share ephemeral updates through Stories. It looks like Google will soon take a page from WhatsApp’s playbook and introduce a convenient new media forwarding shortcut.

Android Authority found evidence of Google testing a handy media forward shortcut in Google Messages, similar to the one available on WhatsApp. If you are a heavy WhatsApp user, you know the forwarding shortcut makes sharing images and videos to other conversations a breeze.

The double-arrow icon appears to the right or left of the shared media, depending on who sent it. Tapping it opens the conversation list, letting you forward the content to another chat. You can also select multiple media files and send them all at once.

Close

Image Source: Android Authority

From left to right: Forward media button in WhatsApp; Forward button in Google Messages

As per the report, Google Messages will show the same double-arrow shortcut for shared media. Like WhatsApp, tapping it will open your conversation list, with recent chats at the top and your contact list below.

Currently, forwarding media in Google Messages is a tedious process and requires several unwanted taps. You have to open the shared media, tap the share icon, choose Google Messages, and then select the conversation where you want to send it.

Google testing several WhatsApp-inspired enhancements for Messages

A faster way to forward media isn’t the only improvement Google is testing for Google Messages. The app may soon gain another long-awaited feature: the ability to delete sent text messages. Once rolled out, you’ll be able to delete texts within 15 minutes of sending them, just like on WhatsApp. The feature will rely on the latest improvements to the RCS Universal Profile to work.

Google Messages might soon gain another useful feature: the ability to “@mention” people in group chats, making it easier to grab the attention of the intended recipient. This basic feature is available in WhatsApp, Telegram, and almost all other messaging apps except Google Messages.