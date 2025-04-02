Summary Google Messages beta may soon offer a snooze functionality for notifications.

The snooze feature will allow users to silence group chats temporarily without other members knowing.

The new functionality could prove useful in managing unwanted notifications during the workday.

Google already lets you snooze notifications on Android, making it easy to revisit less important alerts later in the day. Likewise, Gmail allows you to snooze emails so they can resurface in your inbox at a more convenient time. Now, Google seems to be working on bringing a similar snooze functionality to your Google Messages conversations.

In their teardown of the latest Google Messages beta (version messages.android_20250331_02_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic), the Android Authority team found several code snippets that refer to notification snoozing. According to the code strings, Google may soon let you snooze notifications, with an option to get notified when you're @mentioned in a message. This will be a useful option, ensuring you don't miss out on important messages in which you are tagged.

Google Messages does not currently support @mentions, but like notification snoozing, it is a feature that the company is working on.

You will purportedly be able to snooze notifications for one hour, eight hours, 24 hours, or even indefinitely. If you snooze a group chat, a string clarifies that other members of the group chat won't know about it. If you are in a few noisy group chats with your friends, the ability to snooze notifications from them will help you keep your sanity intact.

Right now, your only option is to turn off notifications for such conversations, which might not always be the best option. Interestingly, Google Messages once had a Reminder feature that let you snooze notifications from conversations, but, in typical Google fashion, it was quietly removed a couple of years ago.

Google Messages desperately needs snooze functionality

Notification snoozing will be a handy addition to Google Messages, ensuring you can silence unwanted notifications from less important chats during your workday. They will then resurface again once you have more time. You can use Android's built-in notification snoozing feature for Google Messages, but it has a cap of just two hours. This may suit app notifications, but it isn't enough for chats.

Google Messages' snooze functionality should appear in the beta channel first before a wider public release. Considering the code snippets, I'd expect the option to show up in a working state in a beta release in the next few months.