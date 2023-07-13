Google seems to have an identity crisis of sorts with its AI-based writing assistant tools Magic Compose, Write for Me, Smart Compose, and Smart Reply. Nonetheless, Magic Compose is the way forward for the Google Messages app. It has been available for RCS conversations for some, but we have recently spotted it in testing for regular texts as well.

We understand if it's getting hard to keep track of all these writing assistants. Magic Compose is the AI-powered utility that suggests complete multi-sentence texts based on your past conversation. You get to choose the tone of the message, be it a song-like rhyming lyric or a Shakespearean poetic phrase. With multiple options available for each style of response, all you need to do is scroll, find a suitable response, and hit send.

2 Images Close

However, Google Messages limited this feature to RCS conversations for beta testers in the US. Now, we are seeing the feature expand to classic SMS texts in the beta channel. At least for the beta testers, Magic Compose takes the effort out of typing up responses, also saving you time. For auto-generated responses (without different tone suggestions), just tap the chat bubble icon beside the message composition box. To steer the response, you can type a prompt in the message box and hit the pencil icon beside it.

Magic Compose’s availability for regular SMS seems to be rather limited at the moment. However, testing expanding in this direction is a sign that Google may soon roll out the feature to more beta testers, and eventually in the stable channel. Timelines for these milestones are anyone’s best guess, though. With any luck, this feature could find a home on one of the many other Google-owned communication apps as well.

Thanks: Moshe