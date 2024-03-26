Summary Logging in to your Google account in the Google Messages app unlocks features like easy device pairing and Magic Compose options.

The app now shows a warning screen when logging out or switching accounts to let you know exactly which features you'll lose by doing so.

This warning screen also includes an option that lets you quickly opt out of profile discovery when logging out, a feature that is still in the process of rolling out.

Google Messages continues to grow in terms of its functionality as the company rolls out new features on an ongoing basis. For example, Google recently launched screen effects within the app, allowing users to send more animated messages. As Google account holders know, all you need is to log in if you want to use features, such as easy device pairing and Magic Compose. While you can still use Google Messages without an account, there are consequences that come with doing so — and now, Google wants to make sure you know what they are.

As observed by TheSpAndroid, Google Messages appears to have a new logout screen that lets users know what they’ll be missing if they use the app sans Google account. For starters, features like device pairing and Magic Compose are no longer accessible once you log out. For easy access, Google also provides an option to make your profile not discoverable by other users who have your phone number on this screen. It’s also worth noting that the company specifically states that you may not be searchable across other Google products and services, meaning you won’t just disappear from Messages.

Google continues to explore new features for Messages

Google was seen testing its profile discovery feature at the end of 2023. If you choose, you can make your profile discoverable across the platform, though the feature is still in the process of rolling out. This means that your profile photo and information is visible to other users in the app, making you more identifiable. At the time, Google was also trialing wallpaper and color options in Messages. By providing users with these options, the app became more customizable, creating a more personal feel.

In an industry where competition is tight, Google can’t afford to miss a beat if it wants to compete with other instant messaging services. As alternatives like WhatsApp and Signal continue to evolve, the company seems to be doing everything it can to gain an edge. Only time will tell whether Messages has enough to become as mainstream and successful as Google hopes.