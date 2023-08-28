Summary Google could partner up with Garmin Response to add satellite emergency messaging capabilities to Google Messages, potentially making it available in more than 150 countries from the start.

This collaboration could allow Google to reach more people than Apple's geographically limited Emergency SOS on the iPhone 14.

Although this feature is still in development, the inclusion of Garmin's brand name within strings in the latest Google Messages update suggests that a contractual agreement has been reached.

We know that Google is working on adding the foundations needed to make satellite connectivity a reality in Android 14, and over the past few weeks, a lot more information has become available. The company is preparing to add satellite emergency messaging capabilities to Google Messages, and now, new strings in the code give us an idea of which service provider Google is teaming up with: Garmin Response.

According to @neil_rahmouni on Twitter/X (via Mishaal Rahman), strings have appeared in Google Messages that mention Garmin by name in relation to emergency services, reading: “Messaging by satellite ended. For questions about your emergency, call Garmin Response at <TEXT>. To report a new emergency, call your local emergency number.” While SOS features aren’t live in Messages just yet, this sure is good proof that the company is as good as finished building the feature.

Garmin Response is pretty much one of the best solutions for Google to go for. According to the Garmin Response website, the SOS services are already available in more than 150 countries across all continents. While it’s unclear if Google will launch the feature in all regions, this gives the company the potential to reach a lot more people than Apple currently does with the iPhone 14’s emergency SOS program, which is limited to a handful of Western countries.

Neïl Rahmouni is quick to point out that the strings only showed up in the latest Google Messages update, so it’s a fresh development that could still be scrapped or changed later on. However, Google would likely refrain from adding strings referencing a third-party if the company didn’t already reach some kind of contractual agreement, which makes it more likely that the feature is launching with Garmin involved in some capacity. Given that satellite connectivity will likely require new hardware, a launch alongside the Google Pixel 8 series is a possibility.