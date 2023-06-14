Google Messages has gone through several iterations as Google attempts to settle into a functional design that fits in its current Material You guidelines. So when Google introduced a navigation drawer to Google Messages after removing it from many apps to accommodate according to its own best practices, some were frankly pretty confused. Nonetheless, that's the design we've had for over a year at this point. Now, Google is once again getting rid of the navigation drawer, and moved its contents to what's probably a more familiar place at this point.

The new, drawer-less design is currently rolling out to some in the Messages beta program. In its place is a full-color Google logo with the word "Messages" alongside it. The search bar that previously lived at the top of the app is gone, replaced with a lone search icon on the right that you can tap in order to look through your messages. The options that lived in the drawer have all been moved to your Google account shortcut at the top right, where you can also find the Messages app settings. This means your archive, spam & blocked, and device pairing are all in this menu now. Meanwhile, the starred messages section shows up when you hit the search button.

Close

If anything, you can say this is closer to what Google has done with its other apps like Google Play, although the "G" logo is an element that's not really used a lot, either. Google seems to be trying to make its branding visible on the app, which is kind of justified given Google's whole campaign to push RCS.

The redesigned app is seemingly rolling out to beta users only for now, albeit it's a staged rollout — you might be waiting weeks before it reaches your device.