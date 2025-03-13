Summary Google Messages beta hints at a soon-to-arrive "join via link" feature, potentially helping users join group chats with a URL.

Some other changes spotted in the beta include a familiar card-style design for the contact selection within the message forwarding menu.

Google is adopting system colors for the icons in the Messages app's profile info page, while also making it easier to report GIFs.

Google Messages gets a lot of things right, but it hasn't quite caught up to some of the other messaging apps in terms of feature additions. It now looks like yet another feature that's been missing from Google's messaging app is about to land, based on early evidence spotted within a beta version.

Thanks to reporting by Android Authority, we're learning about a new activity called “join via link” in the Messages app. The site found this new activity within the app's beta (version 20250311_01_RC00), though it's seemingly not functional yet.

Although the screenshot provided by Android Authority (shown above) doesn't say what it does, it's a safe guess that this is related to joining a group chat in Messages with a link/URL. If implemented, this would be a major step up over the current group chat joining experience in the Messages app that requires users to manually add participants.

Sticking with group chats, the site found a new pencil icon on the group info page, presumably to change the group's display image. Google has been working on letting users add images of their choice to group chats since December, with evidence of this also appearing more recently.

A bunch of other tweaks have appeared

Close

Current vs upcoming (via Android Authority)

Further, Messages is working on a card-style design for the message forwarding menu's contact selection page, with each contact housed within a card. Users will see the frequently contacted people under Recent conversations followed by the alphabetical list of contacts, similar to the current arrangement. This is reminiscent of the recently spotted redesign of the Start chat page.