Google loves to tweak the UI design of its Messages app. The company was recently spotted testing a revamped design for inline read receipts, along with customization options for RCS group chats. Now, a new beta build suggests that in addition to these, Google is also testing a redesigned text field in the Messages app.

In its current state, the Google Messages app features a pill-shaped compose field on the right, with buttons like Magic Compose (on supported devices), the Gallery button, and a Plus button on the left. However, this layout feels cluttered, with the text input field appearing quite small.

According to 9to5Google, the latest beta version of Messages (20241202_01_RC00) introduces a redesigned text input field. The new layout moves the text input field back to the left side, while buttons are now displayed inside the larger pill-shaped bar next to the text field.

The updated design includes a plus button on the far left, followed by the text input field in the center, and Magic Compose, Emoji, and Gallery buttons arranged sequentially inside the pill-shaped bar. The Voice Memo button remains outside the pill, but turns into the send button when text is entered.

A design change users will actually like

The current versus the upcoming text field design in Google Messages

Although the updated pill still feels somewhat cluttered with multiple options, it's certainly a noticeable improvement over the current version. The actionable buttons inside the text input field make the design more user-friendly than what we have now.

Google could further declutter this layout by moving the Magic Compose button into the plus menu or offering it alongside the smart reply suggestions, but given the company's focus on promoting AI features, that change seems unlikely.

Google Messages has been making several UI tweaks recently. The app was also spotted testing a revamped image-sharing interface, making it more like WhatsApp, and added fun features like double-tap to like a message. This new text field redesign hasn't shown up on our end yet, despite being on the same beta version, but you can likely expect it to roll out soon.