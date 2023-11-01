Summary Google Messages on the web now allows users to sign in with their Google account instead of scanning a QR code, making it easier to use the app on multiple devices.

The account-based pairing system eliminates the need to constantly switch between devices and ensures a seamless messaging experience across platforms.

While the new feature removes QR codes, users can only have one browser instance active at a time, but they can pair a tablet with their phone and Google will indicate which Android device is currently in use.

Google Messages never stops gaining ground, with over a billion downloads on the Play Store. However, one thing that users have complained about is the need to scan a QR code to use the app on multiple devices, such as tablets and computers, at the same time. This can be a pain, especially if you're constantly switching between devices. In September, Google began to address this limitation with a new device pairing system that would be based on Google accounts, making it more convenient to pair your phone with the web version of the app without having to scan a QR code. After a few months of beta testing, the account-based pairing system is now rolling out widely.

The web-based version of Google Messages now lets you sign in with your Google account instead of scanning a QR code, making it easier and more convenient to use the app on multiple devices, as spotted by 9to5Google. To use the new feature, simply go to Messages' web address and sign in with your Google account. Then, open the Messages app on your phone and match the emoji that's displayed on both devices to confirm that you want to pair them.

Once you have confirmed your choice, you will be able to send and receive messages from your computer or tablet. However, the QR code sign-in method is still available, and it still takes you to the older UI with an overflow menu. On the other hand, Google Messages has gained a refreshed web UI to include a navigation drawer with options for Archived, Spam & Blocked, Settings, and Unpair.

The fact that you had to scan a QR code to use Messages on multiple devices was annoying, and it's kept some people from using the app to its full potential. As a result, most people only used Messages for SMS. But if you have Google Fi, you can bypass this annoyance by signing in with your Google account.

It's reassuring to see this capability bleed over to non-Google Fi customers. Even messaging apps like WhatsApp, that bastion of QR code-based device pairing, has finally seen the light and allowed users to sign in on other devices without having to keep their phone turned on or connected to the internet.

While the new option gets rid of QR codes, there's a catch: you can only have one browser instance active at a time. That said, you can have a tablet paired at the same time as your phone. And Google will even tell you which Android device is currently in use. The new feature started rolling out to users recently, but it might take a while for everyone to see it.