Summary Google Messages has now released an update that fixes media messaging.

The update should improve the consistency and speed of media messages received.

You do not need to update the app in order to see this change.

Google Messages is good, but it's certainly not perfect. Most Android users will end up using it because it offers excellent integration with the rest of Android and other Google services. Of course, Google isn't one to rest on its laurels, and is constantly making new changes to the app in order to ensure that the experience continues to get better.

This is going to be a big deal

With that said, we're now getting a pretty important update to Messages that could really boost the quality of the messaging experience (via 9to5Google). Messages has had a media messaging issue for some time, with users sharing that the experience hasn't been all that consistent, with some messages taking longer to receive, and other times, not working at all.

This can manifest in a number of ways, but the bottom line here is that this can be a huge pain, especially if you're someone that relies on Messages every day. The good news is that Google has now implemented a fix which should alleviate this issue going forward. While Google has not detailed what exactly has changed, it doesn't require users to download anything new.

The brand shared that it "has been actively working on this" and that a new update should improve the "media receiving performance" of Messages. Google ensures that it's "committed to getting this right." Again, if you use media messaging, this is going to be a huge change that can really affect the experience in a positive way.

Naturally, Google is looking forward to getting new feedback for Messages, whether it's concerning this update or other parts that just aren't quite right. So far, through some online forums, things seem to be good or at least better than before. So if you have yet to give this new change a try, we definitely recommend it. And let us know in the comments whether you're seeing improvements.