Key Takeaways A new beta feature for Google Messages lets you find and start group chats easily from the "New conversation" screen.

When you search, a special section for group chats will pop up below individual contacts, showing a preview of the latest message.

While the feature is currently limited to beta version, its expected broader release will greatly improve user experience.

Google Messages is really starting to shine as an Android chat app, with its neat features and solid security making it a great alternative to iMessage. It’s been getting better with updates like hiding blocked contacts in group chats and bringing back cool effects like Screen Effects and Animated Emojis. One thing that’s been missing, though, is an easy way to find and message group chats. That’s changing soon, as the app has been spotted testing a feature that lets you start conversations with your group chats directly from the "New conversation" screen.

According to 9to5Google, a new feature spotted in the beta version 20240820_00_RC00 will make it easier to find group chats. When you search in the "To" field on the New conversation screen, there’ll be a special section just for group chats, right below your individual contacts.

Before this beta update, the "To" field only showed individual contacts, making it a bit tricky to message group chats directly from the New conversation screen. The new feature fixes this by letting you search for group names and members. You’ll also see a preview of the last message sent to each group, making it easier to spot what you need.

Plus, there’s a handy chevron icon next to each group chat, so you can expand it for more details. Tap on a group chat from the search results, and you’ll be taken straight to that conversation.

Source: 9to5Google Close

The new group chat search functionality is currently limited

This feature is currently only available in the latest beta version of Google Messages. It’s expected that this update, along with other upcoming features, will be rolled out to a broader audience in a future release.

Though this feature might seem like a small change, it’s a big win for user convenience. As group chats become more common in both social and work settings, being able to quickly find the right one is super helpful.