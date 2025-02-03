Summary Google announced it will bring RCS messaging to 911 services for improved communication in June 2024.

Google has now been spotted adding RCS messaging support for emergency services in Google Messages.

RCS texting will enable sharing precise location data and higher-quality images with emergency services.

In June 2024, Google announced a partnership with RapidSOS to bring RCS messaging to 911 emergency services in the US. This would enable support for sharing high-quality images, location sharing, and read receipts. At the time, both companies stated that the rollout would begin "this winter." As part of this process, Google has been spotted working on adding RCS texting capabilities to 911 to the Google Messages app.

The Android Authority team found references and strings to Google adding location sharing and RCS messaging support to emergency services in the latest Google Messages beta (v20250129). Once implemented, RCS messaging for 911 could help emergency services respond more quickly in critical situations. With features like precise location sharing and high-quality image uploads, you can provide responders with essential information more effectively.

Back in June last year, Google noted that almost half of the 911 call centers in the US did not have support for texting services, so you could not share pictures or videos with them.

Another benefit of RCS messaging to 911 is that it would work over a data connection, not relying on cell service. This can help in cases where the mobile network is down due to congestion, but you have access to a working data connection. Thanks to RCS texting support, your Android phone can also automatically share its location with emergency responders using the Emergency Location Services feature.

Google may miss its promised rollout timeline

With winter halfway over in the US, Google and RapidSOS are running out of time to meet their promised rollout timeline for RCS texting to 911. However, based on the report, it seems Google could make the feature live sooner rather than later in its messaging app, narrowly meeting its stated timeline.

Do note that Google enabling RCS messaging to 911 is only one part of the equation. The call center must also support RCS messaging, which RapidSOS is working on. So, there's a possibility that even if Google flips the switch on RCS messaging to 911, you may have to wait until emergency services nearest to you are upgraded to support this capability.