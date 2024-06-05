Summary Google Messages now hides drafted messages from the main conversation list, causing potential confusion for users.

Drafted messages are now labeled as "Now" instead of "Draft," leading to the possibility of forgotten messages.

The update may result in miscommunication and missed conversations due to the lack of reminders for drafted messages.

While Android users have access to dozens of communication apps on their devices, Google Messages is the go-to solution for most of them. Google developers have been quite busy adding new app features recently, including a 15-minute time frame to edit sent messages, an instant hotspot, and the new Emoji Kitchen sticker combo. However, the latest tweak seen in the stable and beta versions of Google Messages aims to change how users see their drafted messages.

Traditionally, messaging platforms retain unsent messages in draft format for future reference. Google Messages has followed suit, displaying these unsent messages in the main conversation list with a clear "Draft" tag. However, this familiar feature has been significantly altered with the latest update.

Google Messages removes draft message signs from the conversation list

As reported by 9to5Google and spotted by Reddit users, the stable (version 20240521_00_RC01) and beta (20240531_00_RC00) releases of Google Messages hide drafted messages from the main conversation list and give no clue that a message is left in draft.

Google Messages still moves the threads to the top of the list, but there is no indication that the message is in drafted format, and it seems like you've just received a text from the contact. Google has also replaced the "Draft" tag with a "Now" tag, which may initially confuse users as it suggests the message is current rather than a draft.

Source: 9to5Google

One potential issue with this update is that users may now easily forget about their drafted messages. With all indications of drafted messages removed, a quick glance at the conversation list will no longer provide a reminder. This change in user experience is a significant departure from the previous functionality and could lead to miscommunication or missed conversations if users are not vigilant.

Google has yet to clarify whether this is a new addition to the app or a bug that will be fixed in upcoming updates. This uncertainty has sparked discussions among users, with some already voicing their concerns. It's a situation that Android users, particularly those who use Google Messages as their primary communication app, should keep an eye on.