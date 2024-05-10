Summary Google Messages is working on a new feature wherein blocked contacts won't be able to see the user's messages in groups.

However, blocked individuals will continue to see group texts sent by the people who blocked them, though it's unclear if this is by design.

This feature has only appeared in the beta version of Google Messages, but its broader rollout could be imminent.

Google Messages is bundled by default on some of the top Android phones you'll find today. As you would expect, the app routinely gets new features, while Google also improves some existing functionality from time to time. But beta versions of Google Messages are different. These generally give us a preview of upcoming feature additions, with a recent release revealing an upcoming Peek and Pop gesture for the messaging app, similar to iOS. We can now add another one to the list, courtesy of the well-known app decoder, AssembleDebug.

Writing in collaboration with Android Authority, AssembleDebug reportedly dug through the latest version of Google Messages beta to discover an updated behavior for blocked contacts, particularly in group conversations. Previously, blocked contacts were unable to text the user in a 1-1 conversation, although their texts were still visible on group chats. However, after activating a flag in an unspecified version of Google Messages beta, texts from blocked contacts are no longer visible in groups.

No user intervention required

The process appears to be fairly straightforward and doesn't require switching a specific toggle from the app's settings page. When this feature is widely available, users will see an onscreen toast that explains — "You might not see all the messages because this conversation contains blocked contacts." We presume this toast appears when you've entered a conversation containing a blocked contact or when you've just blocked a contact in the group chat.

Based on the screenshots available of this under-development feature, older messages from blocked contacts will continue to appear in the group, while the person's avatar/image will show a block icon. However, after you've blocked a contact, any new message they send will not appear in your conversation, while other members in the chat will continue to see it as usual.

The folks at Android Authority note that although a blocked contact's messages won't be visible to the user that blocked them, the blocked individual will still be able to see the other user's messages in a group thread. It's unclear if this is intended behavior or something that will change by the time Google is ready to roll out this functionality to the masses. There's no ETA for this updated block functionality's arrival on the stable version of Messages, but we suspect it won't take long.