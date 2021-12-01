Nudging. Usually associated with winking, it's something we do to get someone else to do something they should follow up on. Gmail already does this in a couple of capacities. Now, Google Messages just might be about to do the same thing.

We first reported on Nudges with its settings interface arriving in the app's beta back in September. Today, we heard from a couple of regular Android Police readers who have shared screenshots of the the feature working in beta v10.8.260.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

There are two types of Nudges: one for threads that may need a reply, the other for threads that may need a follow-up. Toggling each type on will bring the relevant threads to the top of the main screen after some time with a reminder of when the user originally received a message or trailed off on a thread along with the leading question of "Reply?"

We tried loading the specified version onto some of our devices, but didn't manage to get Nudges which probably means there's an A/B aspect to it.

If you'd like, you can try your hand at getting nudged by sideloading Google Messages v10.8.260 beta from APK Mirror.

Thanks: Moshe and Nick

The best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2021 Your ears deserve the best, so buy them a new pair of earbuds

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email