In late May, we reported that Google Messages users in the US and other selected countries have started picking up Gemini. At the time, the Google Gemini icon appeared as the first contact in the New Conversation list in Google Messages, allowing users to start a conversation with Google's beloved AI chatbot. While this process was pretty straightforward, Google wants to streamline access to Gemini by adding a fab to the Messages app home screen.

Reporting for Android Authority, code sleuth Assemble Debug has delved into Google Messages (messages.android_20240610_01_RC00) and discovered a new Gemini fab that allows users to start a conversation with the AI chatbot directly.

The current version of Gemini integration into Google Messages requires users to tap the Start chat button and start the conversation with Gemini. As you can see in the screenshots below, a dedicated Gemini fab will appear above the Start chat button on the Google Messages home page, reducing the number of steps needed to access Google Gemini.

Gemini has become the cornerstone of Google's future developments, making its presence felt in almost every app and service. The addition of a dedicated Gemini fab to Google Messages could not only streamline access to the chatbot but also potentially encourage more interaction with Gemini.

The new fab isn't yet available to beta testers, but you can hope to get it on your beta app soon. It also remains to be seen when it lands on the stable Google Messages apps. Given that the development seems complete, the wait should be brief.

The AI chatbot market is witnessing a surge in competition. Apple, for instance, has recently made a significant stride with its Apple Intelligence initiative, a personal intelligence system for its devices and apps. Despite Gemini's deep integration with Google services, there are still areas that Google needs to refine in future releases. The potential of bringing Gemini to Android Auto could further solidify its position in the market, making the competition even more intense.