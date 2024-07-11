Summary The Gemini FAB in Google Messages could soon be hidden with a simple toggle option, providing users with more customization.

Google has been hard at work refining Gemini, its AI darling that has now been rolled out to the masses. That being said, the product is seemingly popping up everywhere, regardless of whether you want to use it. Even while using the Messages app, you may notice a Gemini floating action button (FAB) while chatting with friends. Now, a simple tweak could soon make this FAB less intrusive.

As explained by code sleuth AssembleDebug in a report for Android Authority, it appears that Google may soon let you hide the Gemini FAB in Messages. According to screenshots, it seems that the new change will be housed in the app's settings. Here, you'll see a "Gemini in Messages" as an option, and there seems to be a new toggle — you'll have the choice to toggle off the Gemini FAB in the app if you prefer to keep it hidden.

When will the toggle roll out in Messages?

The feature is still in beta, but it was spotted during a recent teardown of the app. In addition to the Gemini toggle, it's possible that Google could also add more toggles to this section of settings in Messages. This would allow for more customization while using the app. However, there is no telling if any of this is going to officially roll out in the near future — everything is in beta and could ultimately be scrapped.

Google finally opened access to Gemini at the end of 2023, beginning with its product designed to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT. To start, it rolled out to Pixel 8 Pro devices, as well as Google Bard. Since then, the company has continued to expand the capabilities of Gemini's tiers – Ultra, Pro, and Nano. With the AI product seemingly popping up across all of Google's other apps and services, it may be an unwelcome distraction if you aren't a Gemini user. Assuming these toggles eventually go live, however, your user experience could feel less intrusive while navigating other apps in the future.