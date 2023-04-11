The text messaging experience on Android has mightily improved in recent years. The ability to react to messages with emoji, check read receipts, and see when someone's typing thanks to RCS has brought the experience so much closer to Apple's robust iMessage platform. One area where Google is still keen to improve is sending pictures and videos quickly and reliably. Messages is in the process of picking up a tool to help out there, with a new option to sacrifice resolution in exchange for speedier image delivery.

Tucked away in Messages settings under the Bubbles category, Google is starting to deploy a toggle that trades image resolution for transfer speeds, reports 9to5Google. Given that pictures sent via MMS already have restrictions on file size (and correspondingly, quality), it's safe to presume that this feature will only affect images sent via RCS.

So far it looks like Google has only made this setting available to a small group of users, and most of us are still not seeing it. Beta testers don't seem to have caught a whiff of any early development here, and Google seems to just be diving right in to public availability.

Those looking to continue to send pictures at higher quality can always leave the feature turned off, or even send them via Google Photos — although that means you have to share a link to the file in the cloud, which is far less streamlined than just seeing pics right in your conversation.