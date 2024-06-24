Summary Google Messages now offers a fresh method to enlarge contact photos and access shortcuts with one tap.

The new feature allows for a better view of contact photos and provides easy access to starting conversations or making calls.

This update is being rolled out to users worldwide gradually, so check the Play Store for availability.

Google Messages, a platform that has been at the forefront of Google's innovations these days, is now introducing a user-centric feature. This popular Android messaging app, known for its constant evolution and integration with Gemini AI, is now providing a one-tap solution to enlarge contact photos and access more shortcuts, a feature designed to simplify conversations for users.

In early May, we reported that Google Messages was working on a new feature to allow users to enlarge a contact's profile photo with a long press and access more shortcuts. As spotted by folks at 9to5Google, the feature is now rolled out to the stable Google Messages app, providing users with a similar experience to Apple's Peek and Pop, where you can enlarge things on iOS and see more details with a simple touch.

The contact photo enlarged this way is bigger than the Google Messages' Details view, allowing you to inspect someone's photo more carefully. The feature is now available on the main list, but you can also access it in group conversations.

Source: 9to5Google

When you long-press on a contact photo, you'll have three options to start a conversation. The first option, Message, opens your previous conversations with the contact. The second, Call, allows you to initiate a call. The third, Info, opens the contact Details page. It's important to note that the Call option is unavailable when you enlarge a contact photo in group chats.

Additionally, by long-pressing anywhere outside a contact's profile picture, you can access more options, such as Pin, Archive, Delete, Block, and Mark as read/unread.

The new feature, previously spotted in the Google Messages beta in early June, is now being rolled out to more users worldwide in a phased manner. While it may take some time for all users to receive the update, you can check the Play Store periodically to see if the update for your Google Messages app is available.