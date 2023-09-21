Summary Google Messages has introduced an update that allows users to easily forward a single message to multiple contacts at once, streamlining the process and improving ease-of-use.

The new user interface displays a list of contacts where users can simply select the people they want to forward the message to, and the message is sent to each contact separately, ensuring individual privacy.

This update is part of Google's ongoing efforts to enhance and refine Google Messages, with a focus on offering an uncomplicated, efficient, and user-friendly messaging experience.

The art of communication is constantly evolving. As with any development, providing ease-of-use remains a key concern for some of the best messaging apps out there. And in this vein, Google Messages has now unveiled a notable update to its forwarding capabilities, enabling users to forward a single message to multiple contacts with ease.

To set the stage, Google Messages serves as the primary texting platform on Google's Pixel phones and many other Android handsets. While it's equipped with a feature to forward messages, the process hasn't always been the most user-friendly. We detailed the steps in a guide, showing that, despite its clarity, the forwarding routine required users to pick contacts individually. In theory, users could have forwarded a message to a group of contacts already, but it wasn’t very straightforward.

However, as reported by 9to5Google, a recent update has introduced a refreshed user interface for the forwarding feature in Google Messages. This new UI allows users to select and forward messages to multiple contacts at once. Before, long-pressing a message and selecting Forward from the overflow menu would yield a popup with a list of all your ongoing conversations where you could then forward the message. But this didn't allow you to forward a message to a group of people unless you already had an ongoing group chat with all the parties you intended to share the message with.

The updated system displays an easy-to-use list of all your contacts, where you can now simply tick the boxes next to any people you'd like to forward the message to. Once done, tapping the Next button transitions users to a screen where the forwarded message awaits, ready for any additional edits or comments. Importantly, Google clarifies that despite sending to multiple people, it's not a group message, ensuring individual privacy.

Google's consistent enhancement of the Messages app has become more clearly evident lately. Just earlier this month, we heard rumblings that Google Messages could be introducing true multi-device support, allowing a seamless experience across devices using a single phone number. Although still under the development phase, this update signifies Google's dedication to enhancing availability.

It should be mentioned that forwarding messages to several recipients simultaneously isn't a revolutionary move. Various messaging apps worldwide, tailored to regional preferences and global connectivity, have incorporated similar functionalities. The distinguishing factor, however, is Google's attempt to streamline and simplify, making the process more intuitive for all.

Currently, the new forwarding interface is in its early stages, with few users noting they've seen it. Given Google's history with the Messages app, widespread access to this improved function seems likely in the near future. It's clear that Google's pursuit to refine and enhance Google Messages continues to bear fruit. With every update, the tech giant strengthens its commitment to offering users an uncomplicated, efficient, and user-friendly messaging experience.