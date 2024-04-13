Android has a new way to colorfully animate messages since Google rolled out emoji reaction effects to Google Messages. Reaction effects empower your conversations using emojis embedded into your texts. You can add reactions to your chats, creating a more dynamic and expressive flow in your conversations. The best part is that you do not need to upgrade from budget phone options to access these nifty Google Messages features.

To add these iMessage-like reactions, Google Messages must be installed on your device. After completing this step, you can use Google emoji reaction effects to personalize your conversations. Here's how.

How to add Google emoji reaction effects to messages

To use Google reaction effects in Google Messages, you must connect your Google Messages to an Android device. In this example, we use an Android phone running Android 14. If you haven't installed the app (it should be pre-installed on most new Android phones), we included the app widget below this section.

1. On your Android device, open Google Messages.

2. Tap a conversation.

3. On a text, tap and hold to open the reaction emoji menu.

4. Select any of the emojis.

You can also send Google emoji reactions for images, GIFs, and stickers in Google Messages.

How to add Google emoji reaction effects on a computer

Before proceeding to the steps below, install the Google Messages app on your Android device. After pairing your device with your computer, you can access Google Messages.

1. Open Google Messages on your computer.

2. On the right side of Google Messages, click a conversation.

3. Hover over to a message and place your cursor over the message. Click the smiley face icon.

4. On the list of emoji reactions, select a reaction.

How to change Google emoji reaction effects to messages

You may have selected the wrong emoji for a message, but there's a quick way to change it. See the steps below to get started.

1. On your computer or Android device, open Google Messages.

2. Select a message and open the reaction emoji menu.

3. Choose another emoji. This replaces the old emoji with the new one you selected.

You cannot change someone else's emoji reaction to a text. If someone adds a reaction to the same message, it displays next to yours.

How to remove Google Emoji reaction effects in messages

Similar to changing the selected emoji reaction, you can remove them from your messages. Follow the steps below to learn how.

1. On your computer or Android device, open Google Messages.

2. Select a message and open the reaction emoji menu.

3. Choose the highlighted emoji. This removes the emoji from the message.

How to turn off animations on Google Emoji reaction effects

When you open your Google Messages, the last message with the reaction effect reanimates. To avoid the reaction effect's animations, turn them off in the settings. This example uses a Samsung Galaxy S23.

1. Visit your Android device's Settings.

2. Scroll down to Accessibility and tap Color and motion (if you're on a Samsung, visit Vision enhancements).

3. Toggle on Remove animations.

Hang on to your text messages

Now that Google Messages has more features to personalize your conversations, consider keeping those memories. Since many depend on their phones, texting has become integral to forming connections. Otherwise, if you aren't satisfied with your phone's default options, check other messaging app alternatives to preserve your social experiences. Don't let your memories fade away!