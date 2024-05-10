Summary Google Messages has rolled out sent-message editing to some beta testers.

The feature has been in the works since at least February, but it has now been spotted in the wild.

There's no word yet about a wider rollout, even on the beta channel, but keeping the app up to date could increase your chances of getting the feature.

Google Messages is an excellent choice for RCS and SMS messages. It's been undergoing many changes, making it more appealing for everyone, such as hiding blocked contacts from group chats and allowing users to change the text message bubble color in their chats. The latest feature that could be coming soon to the messaging app is one you may have been using on other apps, but it will still be welcomed.

A report from an X user named Jhowkira2000 indicates that the feature is now available on some devices (via AssembleDebug). Code sleuth AssembleDebug mentioned that, based on information spotted in the app's code and a few flags, he was able to access the feature a few months ago, so it's been in the works for some time.

The user who first spotted the rollout reports that messages can only be edited within 15 minutes, and this behavior was found on messages.android_20240213_01_RCOO.phone.openbeta_dynamic. Users only need to long-press an RCS message and tap the pencil icon to make the changes. When the editing box appears, the changes can begin, and when you're done, send the message by tapping the Enter button.

Close

Source: Jhowkira2000 / X

There is no information as to when the feature will be available to all users, but it's already showing up in beta, so the launch may not be too far away. You can edit the message as many times as you need, and an Edited label can be seen below the message to indicate there were changes. If they look at the message details, anyone in the conversation can see the original and unedited message.

Editing messages is closer than ever

Google has been working on this feature since February, and it's steadily improving Messages with new features like quick access to chat information. Still, despite the latest additions, some users might want to look into how they can disable RCS chats. Since the update could reach all users soon, ensure that your Android apps are updated. Even if you have enabled the Automatic Update feature, manually checking for pending updates is a good idea.