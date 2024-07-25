Summary Google Messages evolving with MLS to enhance security end-to-end encryption and cross-platform compatibility.

MLS proposed by IETF aims to integrate Messenger, Telegram, and WhatsApp for seamless messaging.

Google may collaborate with GSMA to incorporate MLS encryption into RCS Universal Profile.

Google Messages has stood tall as the company’s core SMS service with RCS support, but the torchbearer has reached a point of stagnation after facilitating intercompatibility across operating systems and carriers. The technology enables most modern features such as read receipts, typing indicators, and media sharing. However, a new report reveals Google’s plan for the future of Messages seems to entail long-term preparation and support for a new message standard called MLS, for which testing is ongoing.

MLS stands for Messaging Layer Security, a standard proposed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), and back in July last year, Google announced support for specific MLS standards that would enable interoperability for Messages with other chat apps such as Messenger, Telegram, and WhatsApp. Android app developers could use open-source code for this to maintain end-to-end encryption across these platforms — a feature even the current Universal Profile (UP) for RCS lacks. That’s because Google Messages encrypts RCS as an add-on.

Following initial groundwork earlier this month, @AssembleDebug on X apprised Android Authority of a singular string of code in the latest Messages beta suggesting Google could add MLS support for the RCS Universal Profile. The Samsung-specific version of Messages version 20240719_00_RC00 features the following code string:

What can this string mean for users?

+g.gsma.rcs.mls.mls-version

Although the code string is far too ambiguous to interpret without context, we see RCS overseer GSMA mentioned alongside RCS and MLS. Android Authority supposes this could be a sign Google is working with the GSMA to incorporate MLS encryption standards into the RCS Universal Profile, making it cross-compatible with the likes of Apple’s iMessage and Meta’s WhatsApp. That’s, of course, provided the developers at Apple, Meta, and other services also have the same ideas about incorporating MLS encryption, begrudgingly or otherwise.

Although it might be way too early to infer specifics, repeated code sightings since last year are sufficient reason to believe Google is serious about MLS and its platform-agnostic capabilities. However, the implementation could be independent of the current RCS support, an integration into the RCS UC, for better future proofing, or an entirely separate stopgap measure until RCS UC integration is sorted. Until then, we'll be content with Apple finally hopping on the RCS train with iOS 18 beta.