Google has been working on introducing dual SIM RCS support in Google Messages for a long time now. The functionality first appeared in January 2024. Then, throughout the year, it showed up sporadically for some users, only to disappear or stop working suddenly. A couple of months ago, Google Messages users in the US also reported receiving the feature, though it seemed to be a limited rollout. After almost a year of testing, it seems Google is finally widely rolling out dual SIM RCS support in its messaging app.

Numerous Google Messages users report on Reddit that they finally have access to dual-SIM RCS. Most of them mentioned that the feature started working after they installed the latest Google Messages build from the Play Store. According to reports, dual SIM RCS functionality is also rolling out in the US, with several users confirming that they got it to work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks.

Dual SIM RCS will allow you to enjoy a superior texting experience on both numbers linked to your phone. Previously, you could only register one number with RCS, forcing you to rely on SMS texting for the other number.

If you use dual SIMs on your Android phone, install the latest Google Messages update from the Play Store. Then, go to Google Messages settings → RCS Chats, and you should see RCS enabled for both numbers. Surprisingly, despite reluctantly supporting RCS, Apple has supported dual SIM RCS messaging from the day it rolled out the feature.

Google is working on several improvements for Google Messages

The problem with Google is that it might quietly retract the feature, as in the past. Given the wide rollout of dual SIM RCS support,the likelihood of this happening now seems relatively low.

Dual SIM RCS support in Google Messages is widely rolling out alongside the ability to set a custom photo for contacts. This will allow you to override their current display picture, which they might have uploaded while setting up their profile. Google is also working on bringing MLS (Messaging Layer Security) support to Google Messages for cross-platform encrypted messaging.