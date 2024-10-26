Key Takeaways Dual SIM RCS support has started appearing for a handful of users in the latest Google Messages beta.

The feature was removed following multiple appearances this year, so it's unclear if it will stay for long this time.

Google has shared very little information on the rollout of dual SIM RCS, meaning Messages users are limited to using RCS with just one SIM at a time.

Google Messages comes bundled as the default messaging app on some of the best Android phones you can find today. While Google has been a vocal advocate and torchbearer for RCS chats, the same benefit has not extended to Messages users with dual SIM phones. We saw evidence of that changing in January this year, but months followed with no traction until another report in August suggested that the rollout may have begun. We now have additional user reports indicating that the third time might be the charm.

According to at least two Reddit user reports (1) (2) from Canada and Pakistan, respectively, dual SIM RCS support is available on Google Messages version 20241018_01_RC00 beta (via Android Authority). Meanwhile, a Galaxy S24 Ultra user in the US also reports seeing the feature.

It's still not clear if this is part of a broader push that finally flips the switch on dual SIM RCS in Messages, but it's worth noting that the feature is only visible on the beta version of the app. This was also the case with the past two appearances of dual SIM RCS in Messages until it was abruptly removed.

What's taking so long?

Close

With Google sharing virtually no information on dual SIM RCS in Messages, it's hard to tell why it's taking such a long time to appear. There could still be a few bugs that need to be squashed, but a delay of over 10 months since the feature's first appearance is pretty unusual. In the meantime, if you've been waiting to get dual SIM RCS to work on your Android smartphone, you can sideload the latest beta from APKMirror and try your luck.

A quick Google Search returns multiple Reddit threads from the past few months, where users express dismay and surprise over the feature's unavailability in the Messages app. All we can do now is hope that Google will eventually enable dual SIM RCS, including for those who aren't on the beta channel.

Are you seeing dual SIM RCS support in Google Messages yet?