Summary Google Messages users have noticed changes to the app, including drafts no longer appearing in the conversation list.

Users now see a "Now" tag instead of "Draft" for unsent messages, causing confusion among some.

The newest beta version shows message drafts on the main chats list page, indicating a forthcoming fix from Google.

Google Messages has become a handy app for many Android users who prefer it more than other texting apps available on their devices. To ensure the messaging app remains a suitable fan-favorite, Google has been making some changes to the platform's stable and beta releases. Recently, many have taken to Reddit to explain the new tweaks they've been noticing, especially the changes rolling out to drafts.

Traditionally, unsent messages in Google Messages were labeled as "Drafts" in the general conversation list. The conversation containing the draft would move to the top of the list, with the unsent message displayed in italics. This feature served as a useful reminder for users to revisit and send their pending messages. However, as reported by 9to5Goocgle, the situation is changing.

Google Messages no longer show drafts in the conversation list. Users revealed that the app no longer shows "Drafts." Instead, it only shows the previous sent or received test when you switch to the page with the complete list of all conversations.

Upon testing, the newest beta version 20240610_04_RC00 shows the message draft on the main chats list page. However, the newest stable version 20240603_01_RC01 does not reveal the draft in the main message list. Given that the draft indicator is present in the beta version, it is likely that a fix is forthcoming, as Google has promised.

Source: AP

Different tweaks on Google Messages

Meanwhile, Google Messages users noted earlier this month that "Draft" has been replaced with a "Now" tag on the app. Per the update, the thread with the unseen message tops the list but does not indicate that there is a draft. It appears like the contact just sent a message. Many users expressed their stance on the feature, noting that it is somewhat confusing as the unsent message displays as current.

Although Google did not confirm if there would be an adjustment to the feature at the time, the tech giant has acknowledged the most recent change to unseen drafts and promised a fix. We just have to wait it out, as there are no specific dates to expect a resolution.