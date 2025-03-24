Summary Google Messages is rolling out a "Delete for everyone" feature in its beta version, bringing it in line with competitors like WhatsApp and iMessage, which already offer this functionality.

The feature, tied to RCS Universal Profile 2.7, will allow users to delete sent RCS messages for all recipients within a 15-minute window, though recipients will older app versions might still be able to see the deleted messages.

While the feature is currently in beta, its availability signals a significant update for Google Messages, addressing a long-standing user request for greater control over sent communications.

We've all sent that text we've regretted later — be it an accidental one or a message sent in haste. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and iMessage allow you to unsend or delete that message for everyone, even in group chat settings. Google Messages, however, has historically lacked this feature — only giving the users the option to edit their message, or delete it only from their own chat view.

The tech giant was spotted working on the limitation back in February, when newly-unearthed code suggested that Google Messages could gain a "Delete for everyone" feature for sent texts. Now, it looks like the functionality has begun rolling out, at least in beta.

Manually enabled on an earlier build, the feature is starting to show up automatically, as highlighted by credible Android leaker @Assembledebug on his GApps Flags & Leaks Telegram channel. The leaker indicated that the feature is live on one of his non-rooted devices that is running a beta version of Google Messages.

We've tried some of the new Google Messages beta builds, but the functionality doesn't seem to be live for us yet.

Once live, you'll get a 15-minute message delete window

From the snippet of the feature shared in action, it is evident that the way to delete a message for everyone follows the same steps as deleting a message for your own chat view. You long tap a specific message → tap the bin/delete icon at the top → Delete for everyone.

A key detail accompanying the feature is a disclaimer. It reads, "Messages may still be seen by others on older app versions," indicating that the feature's true effectiveness relies on all participants using the latest Google Messages version.

It is currently unclear when the feature might be available widely. However, it's clear that the functionality is part of the RCS Universal Profile 2.7, and thus, deleting sent messages will only be limited to RCS messages. Additionally, users will only be able to delete messages within a 15-minute post-send window.