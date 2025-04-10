Summary Google Messages is testing UI changes with a more muted, less colorful look.

Google Messages is getting a bit of a facelift, but one particular change might be divisive. In an APK teardown, Android Authority has found evidence that an upcoming version of Google's stock messaging app will see a handful of UI tweaks, including a conspicuous lack of color.

According to Android Authority, code in the Google Messages v20250408 beta makes a number of changes to the way Google Messages looks. The most obvious change is that the new look is a little less colorful, with chat backgrounds rendered in more muted hues. The attachment menu where you can add photos, files, stickers, and more to your messages is fully monochrome, in a pretty drastic shift from the multi-colored interface that's there now.

Several UI elements sport a more rounded appearance. Chats now have rounded corners at the top, and the tab labels and search bars within the emoji menu are all pill-shaped.