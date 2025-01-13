Summary Google Messages users can now replace a contact's Google account profile picture with one of their own choosing.

This allows you to revert a recent change where, when a contact associated their Google account with the app, their profile photo was replaced with their Google avatar.

The change is available in the newest stable version of the app, but it's not easy to find.

Google Messages had a banner year in 2024, with a boatload of incoming features and Apple finally adopting RCS , but not all the changes were welcomed by everyone. One change allowed people to attach their Google profiles to the service, but if one of your contacts did this, the profile photo you chose for them would be replaced with their Google account's avatar. Now, you can finally undo this change.

After rolling out its profile discovery feature, we began to see evidence towards the end of last year that Messages might let users override the Google account photos that automatically appeared. As spotted by 9to5Google, that change is now live — though it's not particularly discoverable.

How to make people's profile pics go back to normal

In the newest stable version of Google Messages (20241120) as well as current beta builds, you can override a person's Google account photo by tapping their profile image in the top-left corner of a chat. From there, tap the profile image at the top of their summary page, then you'll see a screen that shows their image with the label "Google profile picture."

It's not easy to see, but there's an indicator towards the bottom of this photo showing that it's one of two options. Swipe from right to left on their photo to switch to the other option — the screen should now read "Contacts picture" and show the image you assigned to them before their Google avatar took over. Tap Set as chat picture to put things back the way they were.

The new chat picture is pulled from your Contacts app, so if you don't like it, you can choose another one there. Google has also included a link to quickly Manage in the Contacts app if you want to go that route.

These changes come as Google was spotted readying MLS support in Messages. This new end-to-end encryption standard, meant to replace the Signal Protocol extension Messages currently uses, is thought to be the cross-platform E2EE solution mentioned by the GSMA in a recent statement. If this is indeed the case and MLS gets added to RCS Universal Profile, texting with iPhone users could soon be fully encrypted from your phone to theirs.