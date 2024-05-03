Google's latest way to customize the color of your Google Messages chat bubble lets you add a touch of personality to your conversations. With this feature, the company builds on Google Messages' most useful features to make it a competitor to Apple's iMessage. There are multiple ways to change the color of your Google Messages chat bubbles, and we show you all of them. Google Messages is available on any Android phone, but we recommend the top Google Pixel phones if you prefer using Google's apps for your daily tasks.

How to change the color of your Google Messages chat bubble

There are two ways to change the color of your chat bubbles in Google Messages. The first lets you give conversations separate colors, while the other changes the color of chat bubbles across the entire app.

How to change the color of chat bubbles in individual conversations

If you want to add a unique touch to conversations, this is how to do it. It is only available for RCS conversations. If you want to change the color of chat bubbles in SMS messages, skip to the next section.

This feature started rolling out to users in the Google Messages beta program in December 2023. If you don't see the option to change your chat bubble colors, update the app or enroll in the beta program.

Open an RCS conversation. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the conversation. Tap Change colors from the drop-down menu. Select a new color from the list. Tap Confirm to save your choice. Close

The new color only applies to this conversation. The other person's messages are tinted a lighter shade of your chosen color. Repeat these steps for other RCS conversations to change their chat bubble colors.

How to change the color of chat bubbles for all conversations

This method changes the color of every chat bubble in Google Messages at once. However, you can combine this with the first method to exclude some messages from this universal change. This method also allows you to change the color of SMS chat bubbles.

This method uses your phone's Material You theme to change the colors of your chat bubbles. The caveat is that it applies the theme to your entire phone, but we show how to get greater control over this theme.

Tap and hold on to your phone's home screen. Tap Wallpaper & style. Tap the three-dot button underneath your home screen preview. Close Select a color from Wallpaper colors or Other colors. Close Select Other colors for consistent colors across your device, regardless of the wallpaper. Close

You can now see your new chat bubble color in Google Messages. This method doesn't change the color of your conversation partner's chat bubbles.

Change your keyboard theme to match your text bubbles

If you use Gboard, there's a quick and easy way to add color to your texting, such as changing the theme of your keyboard.

Bring up Gboard by tapping a text field. Tap the Settings button (cog icon). Tap Theme. Close Select a theme. Close

To ensure Gboard matches your text bubbles, set your text bubble theme and Gboard theme to Dynamic.

Add a splash of color to your messages

Customizing your chat bubbles in Google Messages is a great way to add color to your messages. Still, there are other ways to customize your phone. Customizing your Android 14 lock screen is a great way to change the clock, widgets, and style of your phone's lock screen.