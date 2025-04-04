Summary Google Messages is working on an upgraded text field to show up to 12 lines, significantly improving from the current four-line limit.

This will allow users to draft lengthier texts without needing to scroll as frequently to check what they've written.

The feature was manually activated in a beta release, so it's not yet available to all beta users of the messaging app.

Google Messages routinely adds new features and elements to enhance the texting experience. But as people who type long texts will tell you, the text field is somewhat limited. When you're typing a new message, the text/compose field can only show up to four lines at a time. So if you've drafted a lengthy message that breaches the four-line limit, and want to double-check everything before hitting that send button, you will need to scroll up and down to go through everything. Google is now in the process of fixing this to some extent in the Messages app.

Looking through the latest beta version of Google Messages (20250402_00_RC00), the folks at Android Authority activated a larger compose field for lengthier texts. With this change, the text field can accommodate up to 12 lines, significantly improving from the previous limit of just four.

For comparison's sake, Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp shows up to six lines of text at a time, only two more than the current iteration of Google Messages.

A text field that makes sense