Summary Google is integrating its Bard AI chatbot into its messaging services, with a recent update including a full-page contact card for Bard.

The contact card provides information about Bard's functionality in Messages, including a disclaimer that Bard's responses could be wrong or inappropriate on occasions.

Conversations with Bard in Messages will not be end-to-end encrypted, as Google says it needs access to these messages to train its models and improve its product.

It's no secret that Google is aggressively pushing to integrate its Bard AI chatbot into as many services as possible. Roughly eleven months ago, when most of Bard's capabilities were still unknown to many, we learned that Google Messages would also pick up the AI chatbot in the future. Fast forward to last month, when a beta version of Messages revealed how Bard would operate within the app. However, unlike other 1-1 conversations in Messages, Bard didn't have its own Contact info page or profile. Google is now fixing this by offering a full-page contact card when tapping the Bard icon or image at the top of the screen.

The change was revealed by AssembleDebug on X (Twitter), with the corresponding screenshot giving us a good glimpse at what this page offers. As one would expect, it contains a fair bit of information on how Bard works, and it's quite different from a regular contact card that you would access inside a normal RCS chat.

Users are informed that their precise location is being accessed, which is followed by a description of generative AI. Google also points out that Bard "may sometimes give inaccurate or inappropriate information" and that its responses cannot be reliably used "as medical, legal, financial, or other professional advice," which goes without saying for any generative AI chatbot.

Further down the contact card is an explainer of AI messages, which Google defines as messages that are sent to Bard's servers. The standard send button will feature a sparkle icon within such messages, Google says, while a sparkle icon will appear in the message status when looking at older messages from the conversation history.

All of this suggests that after working on bringing Bard to Messages for almost a year, Google is finally ready to flick the switch. But when that will be is still a mystery. Many of these Bard-related features have been uncovered well in advance thanks to strings found within beta versions of Google Messages. The beta version from last month also revealed how Bard could be triggered from the New conversation page (shown below) to help users get started with the chatbot.

Chatting with Google Bard inside Messages will differ significantly from a standard 1-1 or group RCS chat, especially from a security standpoint. As we've seen from previously leaked screenshots, conversations with Bard won't be end-to-end encrypted. The company says it needs to access these messages to "improve Google services," while it also urges users not to type in a query they don't want Google or its reviewers to use.