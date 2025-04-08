Summary
- A bug in Google Messages is causing the emoji reaction panel to automatically appear when users open chats where the last received message was an image.
- This issue is primarily affecting users on the beta build of Google Messages. The stable version does not exhibit the same behavior.
- Currently, the only workaround is to send or receive a text message after opening a chat where the last received message was an image.
Google Messages has evolved into a capable platform for native SMS, MMS, and RCS capabilities. It gets the basics right, with a trove of advanced features constantly being trickled in.
Thanks to RCS support, Google Messages users are able to add a touch of visual feedback to their daily messaging in the form of message reactions. Introduced in 2020, reactions on Google Messages are acting a little too overzealous right now, and it's uncertain if the behavior is connected to a bug or an upcoming feature.