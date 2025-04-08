Summary A bug in Google Messages is causing the emoji reaction panel to automatically appear when users open chats where the last received message was an image.

This issue is primarily affecting users on the beta build of Google Messages. The stable version does not exhibit the same behavior.

Currently, the only workaround is to send or receive a text message after opening a chat where the last received message was an image.

Google Messages has evolved into a capable platform for native SMS, MMS, and RCS capabilities. It gets the basics right, with a trove of advanced features constantly being trickled in.

Thanks to RCS support, Google Messages users are able to add a touch of visual feedback to their daily messaging in the form of message reactions. Introduced in 2020, reactions on Google Messages are acting a little too overzealous right now, and it's uncertain if the behavior is connected to a bug or an upcoming feature.