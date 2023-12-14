Summary Android 14's data safety dashboard caused confusion over data sharing in Google Messages, but it was an error.

The Google Messages development team ticked the wrong box on a Play Store form to cause the error, but no location data was shared with third parties.

Trust in data sharing starts with consent and being aware of who has access to your information.

As privacy becomes a growing concern across tech, device users are looking for ways to ensure that their data is protected. Product and service providers are now creating privacy settings to do just that, but this doesn’t mean you should let your guard down. Many social media platforms, for example, will share your personal data with third parties if you haven’t adjusted your settings accordingly. In some instances, you may be required to opt out of data sharing, meaning you should assume your information is being shared once you sign up. For these reasons, a recent data sharing update that appeared on Android 14 caused a brief scare.

Reddit users began questioning whether their data was at risk through Google Messages when Android 14's new data safety dashboard started showing the app under “Data sharing updates for location” (via 9to5Google). It seemed to be impacting those who had enabled app location permissions for Messages — a warning that read “Your location data is now shared with third parties” resulted in the confusion.

This new dashboard is part of Google’s attempt to improve data transparency on Android, as explained on its website — in 2022, the company started providing more information to end-users on how apps are using their location data. When Google Messages appeared in this section, however, users assumed it meant the app was definitively sharing their information. In less than 48 hours, the company acknowledged that an error on the Play Store listing for Messages was causing the issue, and it was promptly corrected.

Google further explained that no location data was shared with third parties — rather, the Messages development team inadvertently ticked the wrong box when reporting the app's data safety status on the Play Store, and the new Android 14 feature picked up on this metadata to incorrectly report the third-party data sharing.

With the rollout of Android 14, Google seemingly wanted to ensure that app users would gain more clarity into how their information was being managed. Instead of just assuming device owners would read through app details in the Play Store, the company created the feature that generates data sharing notifications — specifically as they pertain to location sharing.

While the intention behind this move may have been good, Android users had some reasons to be skeptical. Back in 2021, for example, newly disclosed documents revealed that privacy settings were made intentionally difficult to access in Google Maps. The team behind the app supposedly noticed that many people were enabling the features and viewed it as a problem. That being said, this is just one example of accusations made against the company and its privacy policies. When it comes data sharing, the trust you put into the hands of a company starts with consent — think about who will have access to your information. Even if your denial means you may not be able to use an app, you can find peace of mind in knowing your data is safe.