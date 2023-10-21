Summary Google Messages is working on a simpler way to pair multiple devices, allowing users to access their messages on the web without the need to scan QR codes.

A new "Switch to Google Account pairing" button will be added to the Device pairing menu, allowing users to sign in on their computer using their Google account.

This new pairing method is a step towards Google's goal of true multi-device support for Google Messages.

Google Messages lets you text from your computer, which is great for those times when you're stuck at your desk or just want to type on a real keyboard. But the current method is a bit clunky, requiring you to open the app’s “Device Pairing” menu on your smartphone and scan a QR code that shows up on your desktop. Thankfully, Google is working on a simpler way to pair multiple devices, similar to how your favorite messaging apps like Telegram let you sign in on desktop without needing your phone nearby.

According to 9to5Google, you might soon be able to access your messages and RCS chats on the web just by signing in with your Google account. No more scanning codes from your phone every time you want to send or read messages from your desktop.

Based on 9to5's APK teardown, Google Messages is set to gain a new way of pairing your phone and computer for texting. In addition to a QR code scanner, a new "Switch to Google Account pairing" button will appear in the Device pairing menu, and once you tap it, you'll see instructions on how to sign in on your computer using the same Google account.

Tech enthusiast AssembleDebug also shared this new pairing method on Telegram, confirming that you'll be able to sign in to Google Messages on the web using your Google account to connect your phone and computer.

2 Images Close

This new account-based pairing method is a stepping stone towards Google's goal of true multi-device support for Google Messages. Last month, AssembleDebug found code in the app suggesting that it will use your phone number and Google account to set up the Google Messages app across multiple devices. This means you'll eventually be able to use the app on multiple devices, like your secondary phone or Android tablet, without needing to swap your SIM card.

At the moment, however, 9to5 notes that the account-based pairing method isn't quite ready for prime time. But to add a bit of fun to the process, Google will prompt you to "tap the matching emoji" on your phone when pairing a new device, a refreshing twist on the usual two-factor authentication prompts.

If you try to pair your devices and Google Messages throws a tantrum, Google's got your back and will immediately send you a heads-up to check for any sneaky devices that might be lurking on your account. This is a good reminder to regularly review your connected devices and remove any that you don't recognize. As for when this fancy multi-device feature will actually grace us with its presence, Google's playing coy for now.