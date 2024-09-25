Key Takeaways A limited edition glow-in-the-dark Android figure is now available for $21.

Poseable and adorable, it stands at 3 inches tall and comes in a nice gift box.

With only around 600 in stock, be sure to act fast before they sell out.

Android's bugdroid has been synonymous with the platform for quite some time. And while the mascot has a long history with the OS, it did manage to get a visual update towards the beginning of the year, bringing a slightly newer look and even obtaining an official moniker, known as the "Bot."

Of course, the mascot has a special place in many Android fans' hearts, and when an official figure was released, it managed to sell out quickly from the Google Store, leaving folks that really wanted one looking towards other options.

Get it while you can

Close

Well, it looks like a new figure has recently popped up on the Google Store. This time the Bot is featured as a glow in the dark collectible figure that looks absolutely fantastic. Not only is it cute, but it's also poseable, giving you some options if you're looking to purchase one and keep it on your desk in your home or office.

Of course, just like the last model that was released, this one is also quite limited with only 600 or so being available at the time of this article going up. As far as pricing goes, it is a little bit more than the previous figure, with a price tag that comes in at $21 in the US. As far as the details go, it is a three-inch vinyl figure, with poseable arms and antenna.

And if you're looking to give it to someone as a gift, it also comes in a pretty nice box that will make it a perfect present or even collectible. As stated before, you'll want to be quick, because this figure won't be around for long. And if you happen to miss it, you can always just customize one of your own to make something truly special.