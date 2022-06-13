While many workers have been forced back into office buildings and boardrooms, some are still working remotely, either full-time or in a newly-introduced hybrid model. Google Meet might not be the essential tool it was two years ago, but the development of features designed to make meetings a whole lot more enjoyable isn't slowing down. For some Workspace customers, auto-echo removal is about to get even better.

De-reverberation is coming to Google Meet, designed to automatically remove noise picked up by your microphone from sound bouncing around your environment. If you aren't in a room filled with pads of acoustic foam, you might find your voice echoes around in space, causing a frustrating experience for those on the other side of your call. With its latest update, Meet will do its best to remove those sounds.

It's a simple update, but one that could prove super useful down the road. If you're recording a podcast remotely, for example, and you have a guest calling in to join the show, Meet's de-reverb effect could bring their audio quality up to par with the rest of the participants.

Unfortunately, it's only coming to a handful of Workspace account types — specifically, Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning upgrade, and Frontline customers. There is a shred of good news, though. If your account falls into any of those types, you can start using this feature today.