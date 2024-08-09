Summary Google Meet is introducing a new AI note-taking tool called "Take notes for me."

Available only in English on desktops/laptops, the feature allows for easy access to meeting notes for all participants.

Admins can configure the feature in the Google Workspace Admin console settings starting August 13.

Google has been testing out a note-taking tool for its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, for a while now. The feature appears to now be rolling out to users as a full-fledged tool called "Take notes for me."

The feature, which builds upon the tech giant's previous Duet AI, joins a list of other AI-enabled features, including real-time translations, AI noise cancelation, and video enhancements.

The tool, which has been available to try as a Google Workspace Labs feature, will roll out soon to Workspace customers with the Gemini Enterprise add-on, the Gemini Education Premium add-on, and the AI Meetings & Messaging Add-on.

According to Google, the feature should allow those attending meetings to automatically capture meeting notes and share them using Google Docs, catch up on what has happened in the meeting previously if you joined late, create "action items" for meeting attendees, and obtain a summary of the meeting notes and action items after the call.

In its Workspace update post, Google announced that it is now making it possible for admins, like your office's IT department, to "configure whether their users can use this Google AI note-taking feature with a new Admin console setting."

Source: Google

If you're an eligible user who's excited about using the upcoming feature, note that the feature will be on by default. For admins, the setting can be configured on the Admin console by going to Apps → Google Workspace → Google Meet → Gemini Settings. The configuration settings will begin rolling out on August 13.

Good to know information about the the AI feature

Source: Google

It's worth noting that the feature will initially only be available in English, for users on a computer or a laptop. Once a meeting begins, users will be able to tap a pencil icon on the top right to begin automatic note-taking. Also worth noting is that once enabled, all participants in the meeting will be informed that automated notes are being taken, and a blue pencil icon will appear on all participants' screens where they can keep up with the notes.

Meeting hosts will also have the option to automatically initiate the feature when a meeting begins. Once the meeting ends, the meeting organizer and the user who turned on the feature will receive an email with the generated notes.

Google's update didn't mention when the feature will roll out more widely. "We’ll provide more information and timing on end-user availability about "Take notes for me" in the coming weeks," wrote the tech giant.