Summary Google Meet's AI-generated backgrounds are getting a major upgrade for better quality and visual appeal, beginning right now.

The update includes new preset background styles and themes for a customized virtual environment.

The enhanced background generator will be available to Business, Enterprise, and Education Workspace users with Gemini add-ons.

Google Meet's AI-generated backgrounds were kind of a flop. Google is hoping to turn that around with a big update to the feature that makes AI-generated backgrounds more realistic and visually appealing. This is all thanks to a big upgrade to Gemini's image generation powers.

The update produces higher-quality virtual backgrounds that better match user requests. There are also some new preset background styles, so users can customize their virtual environments. It's all part of Google's attempts to make video calls feel more immersive. Whether it will catch on with users remains to be seen.

Here's what you can expect from the new Google Meet enhancements

Google first introduced AI-generated backgrounds in 2023. Users could generate custom environments for video calls on Google Meet. However, the quality of the backgrounds didn't impress anyone. It seemed as though Google had forgotten the feature, until we started hearing rumors of a new background image generator on the way last November.

Today, Google made it official. Choosing a background is fairly straightforward. The new background categories include the following:

Professional office.

Stylish living room.

Cozy living room.

Tropical beach.

Fantasy castle.

Sci-fi spaceship.

Simply open Google Meet, navigate to the background settings menu on the right, and select Generate with Gemini. From here, you can choose from the new background styles to help theme your background, or input a custom request.

Workspace admins need to first enable the feature. Go to Admin console > Apps > Google Workspace > Settings for Google Meet > Meet video settings.

Who gets access to this new background generator?

The new and improved AI-enhanced background generator is rolling out in the US and select markets. Google says it will start today, March 6, and will reach Business Standard and Plus Workspace users, as well as Enterprise Standard & Plus users, Education Plus users, and users with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on.

Google also said anyone who previously purchased these AI-related add-ons will receive the feature, even though the Business and Enterprise add-ons are no longer available. Hopefully, this enhanced feature will make video calls interesting again. After all, why not have a business meeting on a spaceship?