Only a handful of teleconferencing apps stand out. Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and Apple FaceTime are among the most widely recognized. While FaceTime and Skype lean more toward personal connections, Zoom and Microsoft Teams are often preferred in professional settings.

The Google Meet app (which now includes Google Duo) is a great option if you want an app for personal video calls. Meet works on the web, iOS devices, some smart devices, laptops, desktops, and all Android devices. The app can connect up to 100 participants. Let's look at what Google Meet is, how to set it up, and how to use it.

What was Google Duo?

Google Duo was similar to Apple FaceTime in that it was aimed at personal calling. Unlike FaceTime, Duo had an app on iOS and Android devices and worked on the web and certain smart devices.

On June 1, 2022, Google announced that Google Duo would merge with Google Meet. On August 1, 2022, the merger started to happen on users' devices. Since then, the migration experience has concluded, providing users with a seamless and unified video conferencing app, complete with all the existing features of Google Meet and the former features of Google Duo in one convenient, reliable package.

Source: Google

Google Meet has been the company's business-focused software, while Google Duo has been for personal video calls. Through this merger, Google blended the intimate social vibes of Duo with the large-scale business-centric qualities of Meet to create a universal video calling portal that offers best-of-both-worlds screen connectivity, whether users are friends, loved ones, or fellow professionals.

How to set up Google Meet on an Android device

Setting up Meet only takes a few steps, so you can get video calling in no time. If Google Meet isn't pre-installed, open the Google Play Store.

Download and install Google Meet from the app store on an iOS or Android device. Sign in with your Gmail account or phone number. Click I agree in the High quality video calling with Google Meet pop-up. Allow access to your microphone, camera, and contacts by tapping Give access and tapping Allow on the following dialog boxes. Close Enter your phone number and tap Agree. You'll receive a text with a verification number. Enter the verification code. Your phone might handle this step automatically. Close You'll see a prompt letting you know that Duo is now Meet. Click Continue to Google Meet. Close

Now that Meet is installed and configured, you can make and receive video calls.

How to use Google Meet

After completing the Meet setup, you'll see the app's home screen. The layout is clear and uncomplicated.

The unified search bar is at the top, with integrated settings and help icons. You can use the search bar to search your contacts, dial a number to call, or enter a Meet code to join a meeting.

is at the top, with integrated settings and help icons. You can use the search bar to search your contacts, dial a number to call, or enter a to join a meeting. The three-dot button in the upper-right corner is for settings, preferences, and help.

The New button in the upper-right corner (it looks like a camera) starts a new call. This can be an informal call with up to 100 participants or a formal meeting you create or schedule in Google Calendar. Calls can be either voice only or voice and video.

button in the upper-right corner (it looks like a camera) starts a new call. This can be an informal call with up to 100 participants or a formal meeting you create or schedule in Google Calendar. Calls can be either voice only or voice and video. If you have recent calls, the contacts you called show up in the middle of the screen for quick access. There's also an Invite to Meet section with more contacts on the lower half of the screen. Close

Now that you're familiar with the home screen layout, let's look at how to start a call.

Tap the New button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Look up a contact, email, or phone number with Search. If they're not on Google Meet, use the Invite button to send them an invitation for app download. After choosing a contact, you're directed to the call screen. Close

On the call screen, you can:

Preview your video feed and toggle your microphone and video.

Send an emoji by clicking your desired emoji below your video feed.

Compose a message by tapping the icon that resembles a paper airplane. This message can be a voice, photo, video, or note. Feel free to enhance photos or videos with filters and effects.

Voice call them by clicking the phone-shaped button.

Give them a video call by clicking the Call button with a camera on it.

Close

Clicking the three dots in the upper-right corner gives you several options, including deleting your call history, reporting abuse, and blocking users.

Now that you know how to call one person, let's look at how to call a group of people.

How to start a group call

Google Meet supports group calls with up to 100 participants, including you. To start a group call:

Tap the New button in the lower-right corner of the homescreen. Move your finger down to tap the third button, the Create group option. Check the boxes for the contacts you want to include in the call, or search for a phone number or email address. After selecting the people you want to call, tap the Next button at the bottom. The next screen is similar to calling an individual with some new items. At the top, tap the pencil icon to rename the group and give it a personalized title. A pop-up asks whether you wish to Share Group Link. Select Share. There's also a link for the group below the video feed preview that you can copy or share. Close

Sending a message or starting a video or voice call follows the same steps as calling an individual. Having learned call basics, let's explore your choices during a call.

Available features during calls

During a Google Meet call, you have access to various features. In the upper-left corner, check the encryption status (most Meet calls are encrypted) and call quality. Additional features include:

Camera switch : Turns your camera on or off.

: Turns your camera on or off. Microphone switch : Mutes or unmutes you.

: Mutes or unmutes you. End call button : Removes you from the call.

: Removes you from the call. Camera toggle : Switches between the rear-facing camera and front camera. Close

: Switches between the rear-facing camera and front camera. Effects button : Enhances your call by incorporating captivating effects. Family mode : Removes the normal layout and adds buttons to include effects or doodles on a virtual board. Effects : Replaces the standard layout with effects and doodles on a virtual board, infusing creative flair into your interactions. Portrait : Blurs the background to focus on you. Live sharing : Shares your screen or media from an app. Low Light : Improves your visibility in low light conditions. Mirror mode : Mirrors your camera.

: Enhances your call by incorporating captivating effects. Moments: Capture memorable moments by saving screenshots of your call, shareable with your companions. Look for the small, semi-transparent circle on the right side of the screen to access this feature.

Now that you know how to make a call and what features are available in a call, let's look at the other settings Google Meet offers.

What other settings does Google Meet have?

In addition to the settings available while on a call, Google Meet has other features you can change from the Settings. To get there:

Tap the hamburger icon in the upper-right corner. Select the Settings gear icon. Close

After you do this, you'll see a list of available settings. Let's look at each section and what features there are.

Calling settings

The calling settings improve your experience when you're on a video call. They include In-call settings, Message settings, Notifications, and Blocked users.

In-call settings

The In-call settings improve your experience when you're on a video call.

Knock Knock : Shows a video feed of who is calling you when receiving a call. If turned on, others also see a video feed of you when you're calling them.

: Shows a video feed of who is calling you when receiving a call. If turned on, others also see a video feed of you when you're calling them. Low Light mode : Adjusts the lighting to make users more visible.

: Adjusts the lighting to make users more visible. Mirror mode : Changes how you see yourself, similar to looking in a mirror.

: Changes how you see yourself, similar to looking in a mirror. Moments : Takes photos of the video call and shares them with your group.

: Takes photos of the video call and shares them with your group. Data Saving mode: Adjusts the video quality to limit data usage.

Close

Message settings

There are a couple of settings associated with sending messages in the app.

Save messages : Leaving this setting on saves videos, voice messages, photos, and notes sent to you in Meet.

: Leaving this setting on saves videos, voice messages, photos, and notes sent to you in Meet. Captions for messages: Sends audio to Google, where it's transcribed for you.

Everything else

There are a couple of other sections in Settings that have useful features.

Notifications : Tailors your notifications for Google Meet.

: Tailors your notifications for Google Meet. Choose theme : Toggles the app theme between light and dark mode or matches it with the system default.

: Toggles the app theme between light and dark mode or matches it with the system default. Blocked users : Shows your list of blocked users and allows you to unblock them.

: Shows your list of blocked users and allows you to unblock them. Add calls to the device's call history: Shows your Meet in your device's call history.

Meeting settings

The Meeting settings section has a couple of options to help you when you're in a meeting.

Send more diagnostic info : Sends extra data to Google to help improve Google Meet.

: Sends extra data to Google to help improve Google Meet. Limit data usage : Adjusts the call quality to save data.

: Adjusts the call quality to save data. Leave empty calls : Removes you from an empty call after a few minutes.

: Removes you from an empty call after a few minutes. Automatically use on-the-go: Conduct meetings whether walking or in a car. This audio-only feature minimizes distractions.

Meet with anyone, anywhere

Newly rounded out by a Google Duo merge, Google Meet is a user-friendly video calling app that can quickly adapt to handle larger, more serious business or big event applications on any operating system. A one-stop shop for all your video conferencing needs, whether calling loved ones or running a professional meeting. We have some tips and tricks for Google Meet when used as a professional group conferencing software solution.