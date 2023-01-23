Since the onset of the pandemic and the transition to remote work, we have a newfound respect for the capabilities of the best video conferencing utilities. While many services tried to make a name for themselves in this space over the last few years, Zoom and Google Meet were arguably among the most successful of the lot. Google is now announcing deep interoperability with Zoom.

Google Meet and Zoom are neck-and-neck as far as features go, but anyone racing to switch between the two programs for their next meeting would know how stressful the process can be juggling these services. Google announced plans to make Meet and Zoom interoperable back in October 2022. Now making good on that promise, Google allows you to hop onto a Meet call from a Zoom Room and to use Meet hardware for Zoom calls.

Zoom meetings on Meet hardware (left), and Google Meet on Zoom Rooms (right)

However, remember that the new interoperability between the two services only extends basic video conferencing utilities, and a handful of convenience-oriented features like two-way lobby bypass, scheduled join, join via meeting code, etc. More advanced Zoom features like polls, dual-screen support, and wired presentation may not be accessible through Meet’s user interface.

This development adds Zoom to the list of other popular conferencing platforms like Cisco Webex and Pexip. Google is, mercifully, offering these integrations for free, perhaps only to make it easier for you to switch between platforms without the jarring transitions of the user interface. The company also offers full-fledged support documentation where you can learn how to use the new integration.

You can get started using Zoom interoperability on Meet starting January 26, but the feature could take up to 15 days to arrive. Meanwhile, Meet integration into Zoom Rooms will be immediately available to all its users on January 26.