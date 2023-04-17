The Google Meet naming confusion has been perhaps the most confusing branding ever for a Google product. The video call service Duo was renamed Meet last year, but the problem was there was already an older app with that name that was soon renamed Google Meet (original). A new notification on the video calling apps seems to suggest the original Google Meet is coming to an end.

Journalist Munsif Vengattil posted to Twitter (via Android Authority) a notification from Google asking them to uninstall the original Meet app before being able to join a meeting on the newer service. The notification reads, “For best results, uninstall Meet (original) after installing the new app”. It’s followed by a button reading "Get in now" that takes you straight to the Play Store to download the newer Meet.

We're unable to replicate this at the moment on any of our devices, but with some seeing this message it may be a sign that the original Meet is being wound down. When Google combined Meet and Duo in 2022, it confirmed it would be ending support for the original service now renamed Meet (original). This may be the first step in that process to ensure it moves users of the original app over to the newer Meet.

The saga with Google Meet has been a confusing one, but this is likely a step toward Google sorting out its services to make them clearer than before. In the meantime, be sure to check out our list of the best Google Meet tips and tricks for the next time you're on a video call.