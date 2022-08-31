Google Meet is a convenient app with a lot of utility packed under the hood. Whether you're looking for the perfect video calling app for work or want to call your family, Google Meet can help you.

You may have used Google Meet in a limited function before. Joining a Google Meet call is as simple as clicking a link, so you may have barely glanced at the options available. But there's a lot more to Google Meet than meets the eye, so we've gathered some valuable tips and tricks to improve your Meet experience, whether you're a host or a participant. We've used the desktop app to demonstrate these features, but don't be afraid to try the Android app for your meetings.

In typical Google fashion, Google is confusing its customers by merging two similar apps into one. In this case, it's Duo and Meet, both video call apps. You'll need to install the Duo app to use Meet to make things more confusing. If your app's name is "Meet (Original)," go download Duo instead.

Change the speaker layout

Google Meet offers numerous speaker layouts for your meetings. Some are better for different numbers of people, so adjust them to suit your preferences.

Click the three-dot button at the bottom of your screen. Click Change layout in the pop-up menu. Select the layout you want.

Depending on your chosen layout, you can use the slider at the bottom of the screen to adjust speaker tile sizes.

Pin speakers

Depending on what kind of meeting you're in, you may want to pin a speaker. This keeps their speaker tile displayed regardless of how many others speak.

Hover over the speaker tile you wish to pin. Click the Pin button. To unpin a tile, repeat the process.

You can pin multiple tiles in this manner.

Enable live captions

You can enable live captions if you're forced to mute your speakers or encounter technical difficulties. This transcribes speech in real-time. It's not perfect, but it's better than you might think.

Tap the Captions button at the bottom of your screen. Now captions will display when speech is detected.

Cast your meeting to another display

You can cast your meeting to a Chromecast or Google Nest display. It's handy if you need to move rooms but can't bring your primary meeting device.

Click the three-dot button at the bottom of your screen. Click Cast in the pop-up menu. Select a device to cast to in the pop-up window.

Customize your background

If you're tired of your office forming the backdrop to your calls, you can change it for something more fun. Alternatively, you can blur your background to keep the focus on yourself.

Click the three-dot button at the bottom of your screen. Click Apply visual effects. Select a blur option or background.

Adjust video resolution

If your internet connection struggles to keep up with the video feeds, you can reduce the resolution of both outgoing and incoming video. You can also automatically downgrade the video quality of people who aren't speaking.

Click the three-dot button at the bottom of your screen Click Settings. Click Video. Select the drop-down boxes under Send resolution and Receive resolution to change their settings.

Improve your Meet experience with extensions

Extensions are a powerful way to improve Google Chrome, and some handy ones are available for Meet. Head to the Chrome Web Store, and search "Google Meet" to see some of the extensions available. There are extensions to create breakout rooms, add push-to-talk functionality, and more. Try Scribble to automatically record and save a transcript of your meeting to Docs, or use Google Meet Attendance List to keep attendance for larger meetings.

Tweak host management settings

As the host of a Google Meet video meeting, you can choose what actions participants can use. While this may not be necessary for a meeting involving two or three people, it's essential to keep larger meetings organized.

Click the Host controls button at the bottom right of your screen. Toggle the Host management switch to on.

You can now fine-tune which actions participants can use by toggling the respective switches.

Hold meetings with minimal hassle

Nobody likes meetings that drag on too long, and by mastering these tips, you can ensure your meetings are as painless as possible. Try upgrading to one of the latest Chromebooks to hold your meetings on the go.