Key Takeaways Google is rolling out 'Take notes for me' for Google Meet, enhancing user experience with AI-powered note-taking.

Available for Workspace customers with specific add-ons, this feature helps users stay focused during meetings by taking notes automatically.

Notes are securely saved, accessed through Google Drive and Calendar, ensuring convenience and privacy for all users.

We first reported on 'take notes for me' towards the beginning of the month, and it looks like Google is now rolling out its AI-powered note-taking tool to the public for those that have a compatible Google Meet account. If you've been a part of the Google Workspace Labs, chances are, you've already been using this feature for some months. And if not, you're now going to be able to enhance your Meet experience with an AI feature that may actually be very useful.

The news comes direct from the Google Workspace Updates blog, sharing that the 'take notes for me' feature is now getting a gradual roll-out that will see completion in mid-September. As far as who will have access to this new feature, Workspace customers that currently have Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings and Messaging add-ons.

What is “take notes for me” ?

Source: Google

Well, if you've ever been to a Google Meet and had to take notes for either the group or for yourself, you'll know that it's an absolute pain. While the action itself isn't all that difficult, it does take some focus away from the conversation taking place, which is why having a personal note taker is definitely something that we could all get used to. Luckily, the 'take notes for me' feature does exactly what it states, and takes notes during a Google Meet so you can stay focused.

Naturally, it's using Google's robust AI back-end to get this done, and it does it all seamlessly, attaching the notes to the calendar event so that users of that session can take a peek if they need to. As of now, the feature is going to be limited, being available for Google Meets taking place on a computer, and compatibility will only currently be available for meetings taking place in English.

What's cool is that 'take notes for me' feature will also come in handy if you're running late to a Meet, allowing you to catch up with something called "summary so far," that will get you caught up so you won't miss a beat. And if you're worried about privacy, the notes created for each Meet will follow the Vault retention policy set by the organization.

As far as settings go, the feature will be on by default, which means administrators will not need to do anything. But if you are a user, you may need to enable it in your meeting, which can be done by heading to the top right corner of the screen and clicking on the 'Take notes with Gemini' button. Once it is enabled, users in the Meet will be notified that note-taking is taking place.

And when a meeting is complete, a document will be generated and saved to the organizer's Google Drive. Furthermore, the person that enabled the feature in the Meet will also get an email with a link to the meeting notes. And finally, the notes will automatically be attached to the Google Calendar event that will accessible by anyone that was invited.

As stated before, this feature is rolling out now, and it will gradually go out to all users with compatible Google Workspace accounts. If you haven't seen it just yet, be patient, as the brand has stated that it will take a couple of weeks, with completion expected on September 10.