Since Google started using its own Tensor chips with the Pixel 6 series, Pixel owners have enjoyed device-exclusive features which benefit from the company’s tight control over hardware-software integration. Some of these features, like Magic Eraser, eventually make their way to other Android devices too. For now, Google is adding another new Pixel-exclusive feature — stereo separation for Google Meet calls.

During Google’s messy Meet-Duo merger in mid-2022, we reported on the possibility of a stereo separation feature in the cards for the updated Meet app. Nearly a whole year later, Google has officially announced Speaker separation for Meet calls, but the feature is exclusive to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, at least for now.

Explaining how the new opt-in feature will work, Google says participant audio will be louder in the left channel if they are on the left half of your screen, and louder in the right channel for those occupying the right half. Effectively, you’ll enjoy a spatial audio experience in meetings, with sounds for various participants coming from directions relative to their on-screen position. However, we don’t think dynamic head tracking is a part of the equation.

Speaker separation should make for a more immersive and natural-sounding Meet experience. To switch it on, you need to hop on a Meet call, tap the overflow menu button (three dots), and select Settings. On the Settings page, find the toggle for Speaker separation under the Audio section and turn it on. It should be switched off by default, though.

Meeting administrators cannot control the feature, and it works only if you have a Pixel 7 series phone. Google thankfully hasn’t limited the feature availability by type of account.

We aren’t seeing the new feature on any of our Pixel 7s at the time of writing, and that is perfectly normal. The feature has started becoming available today, but it could take up to 15 days to show up on compatible hardware, typical of a phased rollout.