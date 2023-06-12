Sometimes it’s just not possible to sit down for a Google Meet call or conference, and you’re forced to take part in a meeting while you’re on the move. Google is reportedly preparing a new mode for the Meet Android app specifically made to accommodate this use case, adding a simplified interface tailored to be usable at a glance.

The new interface isn’t live yet, but Google has already added the underlying code, which 9to5Google was able to activate to give us a glimpse at the feature ahead of its release. The new mode is aptly called “On-the-Go.” When your phone detects that you’re walking during a call, it will reportedly suggest you turn on On-the-Go, but it should also be possible to manually enable the mode in a call’s overflow menu.

4 Images

Close

When you first use On-the-Go, a note will appear telling you that your camera and video are turned off to help you focus on your surroundings. The mode will also turn off incoming videos from participants. Once you’re taken to the interface, you’ll only see the four most important actions: A big unmute button, the option to raise your hand, an audio output switcher, and a smaller end call button tucked at the very bottom. At the top, a small X button will make it possible to turn off On-the-Go at any time.

Right now, the new interface has yet to roll out. Given that it already looks functional in 9to5Google’s screenshots, it might just be a matter of time until Google starts testing it more broadly.

Google is generally working on making Meet a better background service. The company only recently started rolling out a new picture-in-picture experience for Meet on Chrome, essentially turning the small window into a mini app. At the same time, Google has added a 1080p mode for a Workspace accounts, allowing you to stream your own picture in a better quality when you're actually seated.