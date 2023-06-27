Virtual meetings with your boss may not be something you look forward to, but some of Google Meet’s tasteful video effects do make them a tad more fun. You can change the background to a different setting altogether or use Meet’s reframing tool to fix your video feed. While Google Meet lets you do all that during a call, the options may not necessarily be easy to find. This is why Meet is adding a new accessible shortcut for quick adjustments while you’re on a call.

You can always blur out your messy sofa in the background or use an amusing animated filter for personal chats before you begin the call. But when you’re on a call, these video effects are tucked away in a sub-menu. Now, Google Meet is bringing these options front and center, and they will appear as you hover your mouse pointer over your own video feed.

When inside a video call, just bring your mouse to your video to see the new options. Under the context menu, you will find the Reframe button that automatically adjusts your video feed to bring in the center of the frame. Do note that the reframing feature is available only to those who have a Workspace account or subscribe to Google One’s 2TB or higher plan using their personal Google account.

Besides this easy shortcut for reframing, you can also see the option to tweak video effects in the example animation above. Clicking on the button opens a familiar interface in a side panel, from where you can pick a static or animated background for your video. Both these additions save you from digging up the relevant setting from all the options that appear on the screen during a call.

Since these changes are meant for Google Meet for the web, the rollout is happening pretty quickly. We already see the new visual effects and reframing options on our personal Gmail and Workspace accounts. If you don’t have them already, you will have to wait no more than a week before it reaches everyone.