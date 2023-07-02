Google's ecosystem of Workspace apps offers something for everyone. There's Docs for documents, Sheets for spreadsheets, Slides for presentations, and Google Meet serving as the go-to video calling/conferencing solution regardless of the size of your organization. Back in October, the service picked up a nifty Q&A and polls option, letting participants of a Meet call ask questions or respond to polls from a convenient box on the right-hand side of the screen. Polls and Q&As are now making it to Meet live streams, nearly a year after they were enabled for standard Meet calls.

The Workspace team detailed the changes in a blog post, explaining how Q&As and polls would work on live streams. Expectedly, only meeting/stream hosts can enable these add-ons, with Google saying this will let users enjoy "a more feature-rich, collaborative experience."

Q&As could be handy in a classroom environment, letting students ask relevant questions on the subject being taught. Similarly, polls can also be useful in an educational setting or even in a professional workplace where anonymous feedback may be required from the meeting participants while discussing a new product or feature, for instance.

A Google support page details some of the limitations of Q&As, such as the inability to disable them for live stream users and a limit of up to 200 questions per Q&A. The document also mentions that Q&As are available by default to both live stream viewers and participants of the meeting/call. Additionally, you can respond to live stream polls from a mobile device, but you can't create new polls on the phone, according to another support document.

Q&As and polls on Meet live streams are limited to those on Workspace Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade plan. It's already rolling out to customers on these tiers, though it may take up to two weeks to appear widely.