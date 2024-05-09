Google Meet is a user-friendly video conferencing service for professional meetings and keeping in touch with loved ones. It’s a popular video calling tool thanks to its simplified UI and seamless integration with other Google products like Google Calendar and Gmail. Meet works on the web, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop PCs.

If you have a meeting scheduled while you’re away from your computer, use Google Meet’s On-the-Go feature to join calls. It simplifies your mobile experience and saves bandwidth, whether you're walking or traveling by car. We show you how to use Meet’s On-the-Go mode so you never miss a meeting while traveling.

What is Google Meet’s On-the-Go feature?

Google Meet’s On-the-Go mode offers fewer distractions with larger call control buttons. It lets you take meetings while you’re walking or commuting. The app turns your camera off, and you won’t be able to stream videos from other participants.

It’s worth noting that this feature is only available on the mobile app. With Meet’s On-the-Go option, you’ll use less data as it won’t let you send or receive video. It displays prominent buttons for Mute, Raise hand, Audio, and End call. The app only shows crucial information like the number of participants in the meeting and the active speaker. There’s also an optional Show Presentation button. If you don't have the Google Meet app installed on your phone, you can download the app from the Play Store by clicking the link below.

How to turn on Google Meet On-the-Go mode

Meet’s On-the-Go option sometimes automatically appears if you’re walking during a meeting. The app detects your movements through your phone’s motion sensors and prompts you to use the On-the-Go feature. Tap Go on the pop-up to turn it on. You can also activate the mode during a meeting through the in-call menu.

Google Meet activates the feature by default. But if it’s turned off, here’s how to turn it back on:

In the Google Meet mobile app, tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select Settings. Close Choose Meeting settings. If you’re a Business or Education user, select General. Turn on Automatically use On the Go. Close

You can also turn it off during a call if you want a traditional Meet experience.

How to use On-the-Go mode during a meeting

You can use the Meet app's On-the-Go feature after you join a meeting on your phone.

In the Google Meet app, select More controls from the bottom of the screen. Tap On the Go. Close You can switch back to a standard Google Meet experience by tapping Turn off On-the-Go at the top of the screen. Close

Don’t miss crucial work meetings

Since Google Meet’s On-the-Go feature prioritizes vital features, you can attend unavoidable meetings while traveling. Meet is a versatile video-calling application that works well on any operating system. You can make the most of the service, whether you use the app to catch up with family and friends or for daily standup calls. Use these Google Meet tips and tricks to unlock its full potential.

You can also add captions to Google Meet recordings to increase audience engagement. It ensures that the participants can comprehend meetings even in noisy environments.