The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a lot of people to the joys (and sorrows) of remote work, including video meetings via Zoom or competitors like Google Meet. Along with that came issues like camera etiquette and remembering to turn off your mic when not speaking — something a lot of people still forget, sometimes causing unneeded distractions. In a new update for Meet, Google is hoping to make online gatherings a little less chaotic-sounding — literally.

Google Meet users will have noise cancelation available to them in future meetings if the meeting organizer's Google Workspace edition supports it — or if you enter a meeting using one of the compatible Google Meet hardware devices. Also, even if the organizer themselves isn't actively using noise cancellation, meeting participants who do will be able to use it when they like.

This expanded noise-canceling access is available for most Workspace business plans by default, as well as Workspace Individual Subscriber accounts. Users in most parts of the world should be able to access it now (exceptions mentioned include South Africa and the UAE). Google's got some helpful information on setting things up if this is your first time using noise cancellation with Meet.

